Speed selected for U.S. Senate program

CONESTOGA – Jayden Speed has planted the seeds of a future career in politics with his passionate work in many activities at Conestoga High School.

He will see some of those seeds begin to sprout this spring when he meets many leaders of the federal government.

Speed will be one of only two Nebraska high school students to take part in the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Officials with the USSYP announced his selection this week. Lincoln High School student Kristie Phuong Vy Trinh will share the honor with Speed during a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C.

Speed said he was excited about the opportunity to visit with students from across the country at the conference. The USSYP delegation will include 104 teenagers. Two students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity will study the federal government and the people who lead it from March 4-11.

“One of the most amazing experiences in my opinion is to find others who share your passions,” Speed said. “I have been drawn to politics and our government institutions from a young age. I am looking forward to discussing and engaging with other students from across the nation who share that passion.”

Taylor Hamblin works in the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He helped the Nebraska Department of Education with the application process for the USSYP. He said it was a major accomplishment for Speed to secure an invitation to the program.

“Acceptance into this program is prestigious because of the limited selection of students who can apply, the limited number of those selected and the scholarship and opportunity the program provides,” Hamblin said. “Jayden was one of two Nebraska students selected to receive this scholarship.”

Speed said he learned about the program last year and began a rigorous application process. Hamblin said students had to complete many requirements in order to be considered for the trip.

“The application includes a written report over several civic-minded questions and an interview with Nebraska professionals who focus on civic education,” Hamblin said. “Jayden submitted essays explaining his leadership positions, an explanation of his leadership philosophy, how he has participated in his community, his academic and personal interests and his understanding of civic topics.

“Of the original applicants, we selected Jayden and four other Nebraska high school students to participate in interviews with a panel of judges, who are all educators from Nebraska. The judges asked Jayden short-answer questions to explore his United States and Nebraska civic knowledge and open-ended questions which explored his leadership style and beliefs.”

Speed said he was thrilled when he received word that the judges had picked him as one of the two students to go to Washington, D.C.

“I had worked on my application for many months and was interviewed in November as one of the five final candidates,” Speed said. “Immediately upon notification, I was honored to be selected as one of the two delegates from Nebraska and excited to share the news with my family, friends and teachers.”

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Dr. Matthew Blomstedt announced this year’s state delegates and alternates. Silver Lake High School student Samantha Lee Bonifas and Chadron resident Thomas Anthony Kaus were selected as alternates. They would travel to Washington, D.C., if either Speed or Trinh are unable to attend.

Speed has been involved in many activities at Conestoga. The senior serves as Student Council president, writes for the school newspaper and takes part in National Honor Society, mock trial, speech and one-act play. He helped Student Council members organize this past fall’s Veterans Day ceremony and spoke in front of hundreds of people at the event.

Speed has worked with administrators and school board members to include a student representative on the Conestoga Board of Education. He also represented students in an attempt to change the school’s dress code.

Speed’s interests extend beyond the school walls. He has been involved with the Nebraska Students Demand Action organization since April 2018. The group’s top priority is to prevent gun violence in Nebraska. He has spoken at the state legislature and was a member of the Michelle Bates for Legislature campaign.

United States Senate members created the USSYP in 1962 to help young Americans learn more about the U.S. political process. They also wanted to encourage people to have a lifetime commitment to public service.

USSYP alumni include Sen. Susan Collins, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former presidential advisors Thomas McLarty and Karl Rove, former Idaho Lt. Gov. David Leroy and Provost of Wake Forest University Rogan Kersh. Many healthcare providers, university educators, state legislators, military officers and federal employees have also gone through the program.

Speed and the other delegates will attend meetings and briefings with U.S. senators, leaders of U.S. Cabinet agencies and U.S. Supreme Court justices during their trip. Each delegate will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship to use for their undergraduate work.