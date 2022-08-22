Spinning his wheels costly for Beaver Lake driver

BEAVER LAKE – A driver spinning his wheels ended up being driven to jail.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 9:42 p.m. on Sunday a sheriff’s deputy observed a silver Camaro spinning tires at the intersection of Murray Road and 27th Avenue in Beaver Lake.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but after the driver pulled into a driveway off of 27th he exited and began fleeing on foot ignoring several commands to stop, the sheriff said.

The deputy deployed his Taser in order to apprehend the driver, the sheriff said.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old William Stonerook of Beaver Lake.

Stonerook smelled of alcohol and was checked out by Murray rescue personnel, then transported to the Cass County Jail, where his blood-alcohol content (BAC) level was found to be 0.139. The legal limit for alcohol is .08.

Stonerook was booked on charges of exhibition driving, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest, the sheriff said.

He was later released after posting 10 percent of a $2,500 bond.