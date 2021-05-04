Spring cleanup draws big crowd

PLATTSMOUTH – Talk about doing some spring cleaning!

Hundreds of Plattsmouth residents did just that – and in a big way – last weekend at the city-sponsored spring cleanup on Main Street east of the railroad tracks.

They came by the truckload – again and again – to dispose of items, mostly big, that simply can’t be disposed of in other ways without a cost, or can’t be recycled.

There were mattresses, carpets, furniture, all sorts of stuff. Metal items were placed in a separate pile for recycling.

Some couldn’t even wait for the cleanup to start, which was at 8 a.m. last Saturday.

“There were people at 7 a.m. waiting to get in,” said Kenny Atkins, city foreman.

Just 30 minutes or so after it began, long lines of trucks were waiting for open spots for disposing their items.

Normally, the city sponsors two such events, one in the spring, the other in the fall. Last year, however, COVID-19 concerns canceled the spring event.

“They were anxious to get down here,” Atkins said.

Resident Jordan Nauman said, “It’s a free way to get rid of stuff.”