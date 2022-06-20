Springfield man dies in Cass County crash

LOUISVILLE – A single-vehicle accident on Sunday evening in Cass County took the life of a 19-year-old male from Springfield.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly before 10:10 p.m. deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Louisville and Plattsmouth and county paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle crash on 84th Street south of Nebraska Highway 66. Cole E. Shemek, 19, of Springfield, was southbound on 84th when he lost control of his 2007 Ford F-250 pickup, Brueggemann said.

Shemek's vehicle spun, left the east side of the road, struck a ditch, then rolled in a bean field, the sheriff said.

Shemek was ejected and pinned underneath. Rescue crews were unable to reach Shemek to render aid and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Brueggemann said.

Three passengers in the truck, Zachary A. Buchholz, 19, of Papillion, Gabrielle M. Garcia, 17, of Papillion, and Siara R. Scheinost, 17, of Papillion, were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with various injuries, the sheriff said.

A fourth passenger, Zacheriah J. Danner, 20, of Syracuse, was not transported.

