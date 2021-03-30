Springtime from a bygone era, focus at museum

PLATTSMOUTH – In 1927, a man named McGinnis “Mack” Churchill of Murray invented what he called an Easy (E-Z) Way garden plow, and even had it patented in 1930.

Churchill’s objective was to provide a simple form of garden plow that could be used for various purposes, such as plowing, cultivating, covering and weeding.

In 1931, the patent was transferred to the International Tool Co. of Lincoln.

This plow is now on display at the Cass County Historical Society Museum as part of its “Spring Awakening” exhibit that features items associated with this cheerful season.

Visitors will be able to see old prints and photographs of spring events, spring cleaning tools, and, of course, Churchill’s garden plow, donated by Jack Frans. The exhibit will run through May 29.

Another new temporary exhibit is called “From Sea to Shining Sea,” a series of six prints by nationally-known painter and Plattsmouth native John Falter illustrating events in American history.

“He was commissioned by the 3-M Corporation in the 1970s to do six paintings for the (country’s) bicentennial, and these are reproductions of those paintings,” said H. Margo Prentiss, museum curator.