 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St John and Slattery Estates present Hallowine, Oct. 29
0 Comments

St John and Slattery Estates present Hallowine, Oct. 29

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St John the Baptist School photo

PLATTSMOUTH – Sounds like a frightfully good time.

St. John the Baptist School and Slattery Vintage Estates Vineyard and Tasting Room will be hosting Hallowine on Friday, Oct. 29. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the school, 500 S. 18th St.

Enjoy an exclusive tasting of devilishly seasonal wines and spook-tacular horror d’oeuvres that might send shivers down the spine. Plus, live music will be provided by Acoustic Rooster from 8 to 11 p.m.

Cash bar featuring wine by the glass or bottle, beer, cocktails and soft drinks will be available. Bottled wines will be available for purchase at a discount.

Raffle basket drawings will be held throughout the night. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

The cost for the event is $40 per person. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 22. Tickets will not be available at the door. Participants can come as they are or in costumes. All who arrive in costumes will get a special treat.

Due to the nature of this event, all guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

To purchase event tickets online, go to EVENTBRITE.COM. To purchase tickets by check or cash or for more information, email event spokeswoman Deb Walton at deb-walton@cdolinc.net.

All proceeds will go to the school.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Nov. 5. Should there be COVID restrictions, guests will be reimbursed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News