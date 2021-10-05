St John and Slattery Estates present Hallowine, Oct. 29

PLATTSMOUTH – Sounds like a frightfully good time.

St. John the Baptist School and Slattery Vintage Estates Vineyard and Tasting Room will be hosting Hallowine on Friday, Oct. 29. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the school, 500 S. 18th St.

Enjoy an exclusive tasting of devilishly seasonal wines and spook-tacular horror d’oeuvres that might send shivers down the spine. Plus, live music will be provided by Acoustic Rooster from 8 to 11 p.m.

Cash bar featuring wine by the glass or bottle, beer, cocktails and soft drinks will be available. Bottled wines will be available for purchase at a discount.

Raffle basket drawings will be held throughout the night. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

The cost for the event is $40 per person. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 22. Tickets will not be available at the door. Participants can come as they are or in costumes. All who arrive in costumes will get a special treat.

Due to the nature of this event, all guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

To purchase event tickets online, go to EVENTBRITE.COM. To purchase tickets by check or cash or for more information, email event spokeswoman Deb Walton at deb-walton@cdolinc.net.