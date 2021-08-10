 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John puts on a winning golf/dinner event
0 Comments

St. John puts on a winning golf/dinner event

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – There were top scores on the links and plenty of smiles when prizes were raffled off, but the big winner at a daylong event last Saturday was St. John the Baptist School.

“It could not have worked out better,” said spokesman Mike Vaughn. “It all came together.”

It was the school’s third annual golf classic, followed by a dinner with guests purchasing raffle tickets for all sorts of prizes with the proceeds going to the school.

“It was by far the best ever,” Vaughn said.

As of Monday, the preliminary amount raised should exceed $15,000, according to Vaughn.

“It will be donated to the school to use as it sees fit.”

The golf event, held at Bay Hills Golf Club, attracted 92 golfers in 23 four-man teams, said Vaughn, chairman of the golf tournament committee.

Later, they along with dozens of others gathered in the school gym to enjoy a steak dinner. They could also purchase raffle tickets for prizes that included a big screen television and University of Nebraska football tickets.

Around 190 attended that function, the most ever, according to Vaughn.

“We did a better job of reaching out to the alumni of the school this year.”

Among those in attendance were Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert and U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

“You have an outstanding mayor,” Fortenberry told the audience. “It’s a privilege to represent you in Washington.”

All of the prizes handed out to the lucky raffle winners were donated, Vaughn said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minors cited for alcohol at party
News

Minors cited for alcohol at party

  • Updated

UNION – Informed by an anonymous source, Cass County sheriff’s deputies on Friday evening broke up a party in which minors were consuming alcohol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News