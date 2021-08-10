St. John puts on a winning golf/dinner event

PLATTSMOUTH – There were top scores on the links and plenty of smiles when prizes were raffled off, but the big winner at a daylong event last Saturday was St. John the Baptist School.

“It could not have worked out better,” said spokesman Mike Vaughn. “It all came together.”

It was the school’s third annual golf classic, followed by a dinner with guests purchasing raffle tickets for all sorts of prizes with the proceeds going to the school.

“It was by far the best ever,” Vaughn said.

As of Monday, the preliminary amount raised should exceed $15,000, according to Vaughn.

“It will be donated to the school to use as it sees fit.”

The golf event, held at Bay Hills Golf Club, attracted 92 golfers in 23 four-man teams, said Vaughn, chairman of the golf tournament committee.

Later, they along with dozens of others gathered in the school gym to enjoy a steak dinner. They could also purchase raffle tickets for prizes that included a big screen television and University of Nebraska football tickets.

Around 190 attended that function, the most ever, according to Vaughn.