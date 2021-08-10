St. John puts on a winning golf/dinner event

Sandy DiSomma of Beaver Lake was the winner of a 55-inch television at last Saturday's dinner/raffle event at St. John the Baptist School. It was the climax of a day that included a golf tournament at Bay Hills Golf Club in which all proceeds went to the school.
There were prizes galore at last Saturday's dinner/raffle event at St. John the Baptist School. Prizes included a big-screen television, golf clubs, autographed photos of NU Coach Scott Frost, and football tickets to the University of Nebraska games.
Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert announced the prize winner at the raffle drawing at last Saturday's dinner/raffle event at St. John the Baptist School.
At last Saturday's dinner at St. John the Baptist School, U.S. Rep.; Jeff Fortenberry congratulated Lois Gradoville, left, and Gladys Jones on their recent birthdays.
Gradoville of Plattsmouth celebrated her 93rd birthday, while Jones of rural Plattsmouth celebrated her 96th birthday.
Mike Vaughn, right, an organizer of last Saturday's annual daylong golf/dinner event for St. John the Baptist School said it was the best ever.
Crowds gathered early on to look over the donated items to be raffled off during last Saturday's dinner at St. John the Baptist School. Proceeds from that event and a golf tournament earlier in the da went to the school.
Shilo McAlevy and her mother-in-law, Andrea McAlevy, look over the items to be raffled off at last Saturday's dinner event at St. John the Baptist School.
Joy Scanlan looks over the items to be raffled off at last Saturday's dinner event at St. John the Baptist School.
St. John the Baptist School held its annual Golf Classic at Bay Hills Golf Club last Saturday with all the proceeds going to the school. There were 92 golfers who participated playing in four-men teams.
PLATTSMOUTH – There were top scores on the links and plenty of smiles when prizes were raffled off, but the big winner at a daylong event last Saturday was St. John the Baptist School.
“It could not have worked out better,” said spokesman Mike Vaughn. “It all came together.”
It was the school’s third annual golf classic, followed by a dinner with guests purchasing raffle tickets for all sorts of prizes with the proceeds going to the school.
“It was by far the best ever,” Vaughn said.
As of Monday, the preliminary amount raised should exceed $15,000, according to Vaughn.
“It will be donated to the school to use as it sees fit.”
The golf event, held at Bay Hills Golf Club, attracted 92 golfers in 23 four-man teams, said Vaughn, chairman of the golf tournament committee.
Later, they along with dozens of others gathered in the school gym to enjoy a steak dinner. They could also purchase raffle tickets for prizes that included a big screen television and University of Nebraska football tickets.
Around 190 attended that function, the most ever, according to Vaughn.
“We did a better job of reaching out to the alumni of the school this year.”