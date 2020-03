LOUISVILLE – The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its two scheduled fish fries for this Lenten season out of concern about the coronavirus.

The fries were scheduled for Fri., March 13 and Fri., March 27 at the fire hall.

Meanwhile, the weekly fish fries at St. John the Baptist School in Plattsmouth are still on as scheduled through April 3, at least at this time, a church spokeswoman said.

