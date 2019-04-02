PLATTSMOUTH – St. John the Baptist students Piper Isham and Emily Zitek took top honors at the school’s recent speech contest, sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America.
The speech topic was Challenges Youth Face with fifth and sixth graders in one competition level and the seventh and eighth graders in another.
Each contest winner received a plaque and a gold award pin with their names to be added to the speech contest plaque for the school’s trophy case. All speech participants received a certificate for their work. The contest was organized by Dawn Long, sixth grade teacher at St. John’s.
“This was a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their public speaking skills and take pride in their personal accomplishments,” Long said.
Winners of the speech contests were:
5th and 6th Grade Competition:
First Place – Piper Isham, sixth grade
Second Place — Claire Laney, sixth grade
Third Place — Brooklyn Walton, fifth grade
7th and 8th Grade Competition:
First Place – Emily Zitek, seventh grade
Second Place — Isabella Hajek-Jones, eighth grade
Third Place — Ben Laney, eighth grade
These six winners will advance to the District Speech Contest to be held on April 10, 2019, hosted at St. John the Baptist School.
Modern Woodmen’s School Speech Contest is one of six free youth educational programs Modern Woodmen offers to schools nationwide. More than 100,000 students compete in the contest.