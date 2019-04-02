{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – St. John the Baptist students Piper Isham and Emily Zitek took top honors at the school’s recent speech contest, sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America.

The speech topic was Challenges Youth Face with fifth and sixth graders in one competition level and the seventh and eighth graders in another.

Each contest winner received a plaque and a gold award pin with their names to be added to the speech contest plaque for the school’s trophy case. All speech participants received a certificate for their work. The contest was organized by Dawn Long, sixth grade teacher at St. John’s.

“This was a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their public speaking skills and take pride in their personal accomplishments,” Long said.

Winners of the speech contests were:

5th and 6th Grade Competition:

First Place – Piper Isham, sixth grade

Second Place — Claire Laney, sixth grade

Third Place — Brooklyn Walton, fifth grade

7th and 8th Grade Competition:

First Place – Emily Zitek, seventh grade

Second Place — Isabella Hajek-Jones, eighth grade

Third Place — Ben Laney, eighth grade

These six winners will advance to the District Speech Contest to be held on April 10, 2019, hosted at St. John the Baptist School.

Modern Woodmen’s School Speech Contest is one of six free youth educational programs Modern Woodmen offers to schools nationwide. More than 100,000 students compete in the contest.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments