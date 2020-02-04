PLATTSMOUTH – There are various paths to a successful, well-rounded life, the students at St. John the Baptist School learned recently.
They heard it from an area businessman and former University of Nebraska football player whose life has always been guided by the pathway of his strong faith.
“Faith has always been a big part of my life,” said Joel Makovicka, whose appearance last Friday was part of a weeklong series of events celebrating Catholic Schools Week.
He told the assembly of students and teachers that among the various paths to success is learning.
“You never stop learning, it’s a lifelong process,” Makovicka said.
Like he has done in the past, Makovicka told the students to learn from mistakes they may make in their lives.
“Never have a fear of failure,” he said.
Then there’s service to others.
“Always stay humble and serve others in need,” he said.
To become a leader in life is to lead by example, by leading a good life, and learning from mistakes, he added.
Finally, to be successful doesn’t mean having wealth or fancy clothes and cars, Makovicka said.
It’s about giving the best effort in everything they do and to live on a foundation of faith, he told the children.
“Never stop learning, serve others, lead by example and do your best and you will succeed and be successful.”
The speech by Makovicka, followed later by a student volleyball game against the teachers, climaxed a week of events to celebrate education in the Catholic faith.
“It’s faith-based,” said Deb Walton, the school’s marketing director. “Our students go to Mass every day and our teachers bring our faith into the classroom and spend time talking about our faith and its values.”
St John’s is the only Catholic school in Cass County with many students coming from miles around, even from Glenwood, Iowa.
There are non-Catholic students attending also, Walton said.
Class sizes are smaller, meaning more individualized teaching between the teachers and students, she said.
Sandy Rhoades, eighth grade teacher, added, “Sharing and living my faith is the most important part of my teaching position here at St. John’s. Helping my students develop a personal relationship with Jesus and instilling the importance of living the faith through serving others is vital to happiness here on earth as we strive to get to Heaven.”