St. John students test higher than national average - again

PLATTSMOUTH – Smart kids!

Students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Plattsmouth have again scored higher than the national average in standardized testing, the school recently announced.

Every spring, students in the third through eighth grades at the school take a national standardized test called the Iowa Test of Basic Skills that covers reading comprehension, language arts, math, social sciences and science.

Results from this test show how students perform academically compared to other students across the nation who take the same exam.

This year, as in the past five years, the St. John students achieved scores well above the national average, according to Principal Linda Monahan.

“We are proud of these results,” she said. “Our high scores are a true testament to our wonderful teachers and the exceptional academic preparation we ensure our students receive.”

According to Monahan, her students particularly ranked high in math, science, social sciences and composition, and that the scores of many of them indicated they are performing at one grade level higher than their current grade.