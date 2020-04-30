St. John's announces May closures, cancelations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The St. John the Baptist School building in Plattsmouth will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the school’s principal has announced.

The school will continue with at-home learning through that time, said Linda Monahan.

The closure came at the directive of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, she said.

“This is not the way we wanted to end the school year, but we know we must continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Monahan said. “Education for students will continue throughout the closure using the same e-learning and packet procedures established over the last few weeks.”

Monahan also announced the following May activities that have now been canceled or postponed until a date to be announced:

*This Sunday’s Mass at the Church of the Holy Spirit will live stream via parish Facebook. Beginning Monday, the church will reopen for daily Mass with social distancing requirements.

*My Neighbor’s Closet is closed following the school’s decision to close.

*All school field trips.

*All school assemblies and celebrations.

*May 12 - confirmation.