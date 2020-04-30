St John's Haag and Poppleton honored at history event

PLATTSMOUTH – Jayger Haag and Miles Poppleton, eighth graders at Plattsmouth’s St. John the Baptist School, received third-place honors in the Junior Group Exhibit category at the recent state-level competition of National History Day.
This year’s national theme was Breaking Barriers in History.
The exhibit by Haag and Poppleton was titled, “Tuskegee Airmen: Breaking Barriers on Two Fronts.”
It was one of 13 exhibits in that category. A total of seven St. John’s students, in seventh and eighth grades, participated in the competition.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was a visual/online contest, instead of being held at Nebraska Wesleyan University as in the past.
Other St. John’s students who participated in the Junior Group category were:
Claire Laney, seventh grade and Emily Zitek, eighth grade, with their exhibit, “Amelia Earhart: Flying Through Unknown Barriers;” Murphy Roby and Grace Thayer, seventh graders, with their exhibit, “When It Comes Down.”
In the Junior Individual Documentary category, Nathan Rain, seventh grade, featured his documentary, “The Transcontinental Railroad Expanding Westward.”
“We are extremely proud of our St. John’s students who competed in the contest,” said Principal Linda Monahan. “These are unprecedented and challenging times, especially for students. We are so impressed with the focus, determination and work ethic our students demonstrated as they continued to prepare for the state competition.”
The National History Day program boosts students’ skills in critical thinking, research and writing. Students also learn to think like historians, exhibit their work in an authentic environment and take ownership of their project work.
