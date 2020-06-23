St. John's student wins poster contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Nora Koelzer, a sixth-grade student at Plattsmouth’s St. John the Baptist School, recently won first-place honors for her art drawing in the 2020 Pro-Life Poster Contest.

The contest is sponsored annually by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lincoln’s Bishop’s Pastoral Plan for Pro-Life Activities.

This diocese comprises the majority of the eastern and central portions of the state south of the Platte River.

This year’s contest theme was “Darkness can only be scattered by light. Hatred can only be conquered by love,” said Deb Walton, school spokeswoman.

The contest was open to all first- through eighth-grade students within the diocese. Koelzer received $40 and a certificate for her winning design. Judges selected her design based on its originality, creativity, artistry and illustration of the theme, Walton said.

