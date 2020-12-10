St. John's students excel at science fair

PLATTSMOUTH – Microscopes, telescopes and hand soaps dominated the conversations of St. John the Baptist School students during their recent science fair competition.

Students in seventh and eighth grades showcased in-depth projects during the annual event. Each middle schooler had a chance to choose a scientific topic and conduct research on it. They then created poster boards about their work and any data that they uncovered.

Sandy Rhoades, the junior high science teacher at St. John’s, said she was impressed with the knowledge students displayed during the science fair.

“I am proud of all our seventh and eighth grade students for preparing incredible projects and working through the steps of the scientific method,” Rhoades said. “The process helps students enhance research, problem solving, math and computer graphing skills.”

Claire Laney earned first place in the eighth-grade division with her project entitled “Battle of the Soaps.” She wanted to determine whether disinfectant soaps or regular soaps were most effective in removing bacteria from hands. She gathered petri dishes and then touched her hands on germy areas such as door knobs, phones, sink handles, keyboards and toilet handles.