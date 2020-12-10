St. John's students excel at science fair

PLATTSMOUTH – Microscopes, telescopes and hand soaps dominated the conversations of St. John the Baptist School students during their recent science fair competition.
Students in seventh and eighth grades showcased in-depth projects during the annual event. Each middle schooler had a chance to choose a scientific topic and conduct research on it. They then created poster boards about their work and any data that they uncovered.
Sandy Rhoades, the junior high science teacher at St. John’s, said she was impressed with the knowledge students displayed during the science fair.
“I am proud of all our seventh and eighth grade students for preparing incredible projects and working through the steps of the scientific method,” Rhoades said. “The process helps students enhance research, problem solving, math and computer graphing skills.”
Claire Laney earned first place in the eighth-grade division with her project entitled “Battle of the Soaps.” She wanted to determine whether disinfectant soaps or regular soaps were most effective in removing bacteria from hands. She gathered petri dishes and then touched her hands on germy areas such as door knobs, phones, sink handles, keyboards and toilet handles.
Laney then touched petri dishes without washing her hands and after washing her hands with plain soap, liquid disinfectant and bar disinfectant. She then studied the petri dishes to gauge the amount of bacteria that built up in them.
She discovered that in one test, the liquid disinfectant was the most effective in removing bacteria from hands and the bar disinfectant was the worst. In a second test, regular soap was the most effective and the disinfectants tied for second place.
Kaleb Scherlie earned first place in the seventh-grade division with his project entitled “Discoloration Duration.” He wanted to discover which metal was the most resistant to rust. He filled five test tubes with tap water and placed bars of silver, steel, zinc, copper and aluminum in them. He performed the same experiment with the five metals in tubes filled with saltwater.
Scherlie waited ten days and watched as various levels of rust began to form on the different metals. He then created bar graphs and charts outlining the results for each of the experiments.
Four judges evaluated each project before making their decisions for seventh-grade and eighth-grade divisions. They presented awards for first, second and third place in each grade. Three eighth-grade students and two seventh-grade students earned honorable mention accolades.
Eighth Grade Results
1st place: Claire Laney – “Battle of the Soaps”
2nd place: Murphy Roby
3rd place: Henry Baumert
Honorable Mention: Lauren Benedict, Sydney Barnes, Nathan Rain
Seventh Grade Results
1st place: Kaleb Scherlie – “Discoloration Duration”
2nd place: Mikena Haag
3rd place: Laney VanErdewyk
Honorable Mention: Nora Koelzer, Drue Weeda
