St. John's students learn local history

PLATTSMOUTH – Students at St. John the Baptist School watched the pages of Plattsmouth history come alive this past week during a downtown tour.
Fifth-grade students spent several hours learning about their hometown on May 18. Cass County Historical Society Museum Curator Margo Prentiss said she was pleased with the inquisitive nature of everyone in attendance. She said they remained engaged in all of the discussions that happened throughout the morning and early afternoon.
“The kids have had a good time,” Prentiss said. “We’ve taken them through the museum and we walked downtown and talked about the historical buildings that are here. They seem pretty interested and have asked good questions.”
Students began their day at Cass County Historical Society Museum. The museum features a large number of artifacts and displays about important historical moments since the 1850s. Permanent displays provide information about topics such as steamboats, pioneers, railroads and farming.
Students then walked through the Plattsmouth Main Street Historic District. Downtown Plattsmouth includes several dozen buildings that have remained intact for more than 130 years. The entire downtown district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The final stop of the historical tour was a park on the east end of Main Street. Cass County Historical Society members maintain the park, which includes three interactive exhibits. A life-sized replica of a pirogue used on the Lewis and Clark Expedition is near the railroad tracks, and a 1913 Burlington Northern Caboose is available to walk through next door. The 1868 Joseph and Mary Cook Log Cabin is open for tours near the caboose and pirogue.
Students split into three groups and historical re-enactors presented information about each part of the park. They spent approximately ten minutes at each site before rotating to the next one.
Prentiss said it was important for children to gain a historical foundation about Plattsmouth. She said that would help the future generation of city leaders make knowledgeable decisions down the road.
“We want them to know the history of the town they live in,” Prentiss said.