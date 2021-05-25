St. John's students learn local history

PLATTSMOUTH – Students at St. John the Baptist School watched the pages of Plattsmouth history come alive this past week during a downtown tour.

Fifth-grade students spent several hours learning about their hometown on May 18. Cass County Historical Society Museum Curator Margo Prentiss said she was pleased with the inquisitive nature of everyone in attendance. She said they remained engaged in all of the discussions that happened throughout the morning and early afternoon.

“The kids have had a good time,” Prentiss said. “We’ve taken them through the museum and we walked downtown and talked about the historical buildings that are here. They seem pretty interested and have asked good questions.”

Students began their day at Cass County Historical Society Museum. The museum features a large number of artifacts and displays about important historical moments since the 1850s. Permanent displays provide information about topics such as steamboats, pioneers, railroads and farming.

Students then walked through the Plattsmouth Main Street Historic District. Downtown Plattsmouth includes several dozen buildings that have remained intact for more than 130 years. The entire downtown district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.