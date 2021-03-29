St. John's students to present history projects at state event

PLATTSMOUTH – A number of students from St. John the Baptist School will soon present their knowledge of history to a statewide audience.

That’s their next step after finishing with high marks at the district level in the 2021 National History Day Competition, recently held virtually at Peru State College.

Seventh- and eighth-graders at StJB participated, with the winners announced via a virtual awards presentation last Friday.

The theme for this year’s National History Day is “Communication in History,” said school spokeswoman Deb Walton.

Students who placed in the top three in each category advance to the state History Day competition to be held virtually in April, Walton said.

StJB History Day award winners who will now move on to the state competition include:

Junior Group Documentary: (Second place) Claire Laney and Piper Isham, eighth grade.

Junior Individual Documentary:

(First place) Brooklyn Walton, seventh grade.

(Second place) Laney VanErdewyk, seventh grade.

(Third place) Mikena Haag, seventh grade.