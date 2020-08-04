State association honors Hardy with Hero award

PLATTSMOUTH – It seems the term “hero” is sometimes handed out too frequently, but for those who know Jon Hardy it’s totally appropriate.
In fact, the Plattsmouth police officer and volunteer firefighter recently received a “Hero” award for his efforts in saving the life of a woman in a house fire last November.
“I think anytime a person risks their life to save someone else’s puts that person in that hero category,” said local businessman and lifelong friend Brian Harvey.
Police Capt. Ryan Crick said, “We’re all proud of him. He did a great service to the community. He was that (a hero) on how he acted that day.”
During recent ceremonies at the local police station, Hardy received the “Hero” award from the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association, its most prestigious award for non-members.
Harvey, owner of the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home and an association member, nominated Hardy for the award for his action on the late afternoon of Nov. 27.
According to Hardy, he was on routine patrol along Chicago Avenue when he noticed smoke coming from a house on Oakmont Avenue. At first, he thought it might be a meat smoker since Thanksgiving was the next day. Reality quickly came when he got out of his patrol car.
“The odor was of a house fire, the smell was distinctive of a house fire,” Hardy said.
He was alerted by a neighbor that a woman was in that house, but Hardy couldn’t gain entrance at first.
Fortunately, his police cruiser was equipped with a forcible entry tool and portable fire extinguishers.
Eventually, entry was made and he heard the labored breathing of the woman and tried to locate her, but the smoke was already becoming too thick. So, Hardy decided to knock out a window near where the woman was and, using those portable fire extinguishers, he kept the fire from spreading until the fire department arrived and successfully removed the woman from the house.
Hardy praised the role of the firefighters in getting the woman out safely.
“It was a team effort without question,” he said.
To win the award came as a surprise to him, Hardy said.
“I’m very appreciative of it, but I wasn’t expecting it. It was totally unexpected.”
Harvey said, “I’ve known him since childhood and he is a very community-minded individual. Service to his community as a police officer and a volunteer on the fire department is important to him. It’s a passion for Jon.”
This was not Hardy’s first award for his heroic actions for he was previously honored by his fellow police officers.
Police Chief Steve Rathman praised Hardy for his dedicated service to the community being both a police officer and firefighter.
“He’s all about Plattsmouth. He’s in it for the right reasons.”
