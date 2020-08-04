State association honors Hardy with Hero award

“The odor was of a house fire, the smell was distinctive of a house fire,” Hardy said.

He was alerted by a neighbor that a woman was in that house, but Hardy couldn’t gain entrance at first.

Fortunately, his police cruiser was equipped with a forcible entry tool and portable fire extinguishers.

Eventually, entry was made and he heard the labored breathing of the woman and tried to locate her, but the smoke was already becoming too thick. So, Hardy decided to knock out a window near where the woman was and, using those portable fire extinguishers, he kept the fire from spreading until the fire department arrived and successfully removed the woman from the house.

Hardy praised the role of the firefighters in getting the woman out safely.

“It was a team effort without question,” he said.

To win the award came as a surprise to him, Hardy said.

“I’m very appreciative of it, but I wasn’t expecting it. It was totally unexpected.”