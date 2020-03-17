State lawmakers out of session - for now

LINCOLN – The 2020 Nebraska Legislative session has been postponed until further notice because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We have made this decision primarily for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members in the body,” Speaker Jim Scheer said on Monday. “The governor encouraged this weekend that public gatherings of more than 50 individuals should be postponed, a recommendation also made by the Center for Disease Control.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Even with non-essential staff not in the chamber, and with senators from around the state at the Capitol, we have concluded that suspending the session is in the best interest of the state.”

Nevertheless, it’s possible lawmakers might be called back for the limited purpose of passing emergency appropriation to help fight the virus, Scheer said.

Such action could occur as early as next Monday, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0