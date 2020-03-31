State lawmakers praise stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-1st District, said the spread of the coronavirus across the country has created an unprecedented crisis that required an unprecedented response.
Fortenberry, whose district includes Cass County, was referring to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package that Congress approved and President Trump signed last Friday.
“People are suffering, and America is uncertain. This legislation acts to protect America’s health care system, protect individuals and families and protect small business,” Fortenberry said through his office.
“With this battle plan from our government - and the sacrifice and courage of the American people - we will fight back, we will help our sick and we will restore our great nation. I support the bill.”
Nebraska U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer expressed similar views.
“We are in a crisis. We must provide people with relief and get our economy on the road to recovery, and that is exactly what the bipartisan legislation we passed does. It includes relief for individuals, families, businesses and communities,” the Republican senator said through her office.
“For small businesses, it ensures that they can keep their employees working and don’t have to shut their doors for good. For health care providers and first responders, it includes substantial hospital funding, as well as my bipartisan bill with (Nebraska) Rep. Bacon to help produce a sufficient supply of respirator masks.”
This bill would also create a new coronavirus relief fund with $150 billion for state and local governments to help them address this pandemic, Fischer said.
“And for agriculture, which provides one in four Nebraska jobs, it increases emergency response funding for producers impacted by COVID-19. We need to battle this virus, provide relief to our people through this stressful time, and get our economy stabilized.”
Ben Sasse, Nebraska’s other U.S. senator and fellow Republican, said he fought hard in preventing additions to the bill that he said had nothing to do with the current crisis.
"This bill isn't great, and I've been fighting like crazy to make it better,” Sasse said through his office. “It's got some really good stuff that's going to turbocharge vaccine development and help small businesses, and fortunately it doesn't include a bunch of the destructive nonsense.”
