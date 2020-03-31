State lawmakers praise stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-1st District, said the spread of the coronavirus across the country has created an unprecedented crisis that required an unprecedented response.

Fortenberry, whose district includes Cass County, was referring to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package that Congress approved and President Trump signed last Friday.

“People are suffering, and America is uncertain. This legislation acts to protect America’s health care system, protect individuals and families and protect small business,” Fortenberry said through his office.

“With this battle plan from our government - and the sacrifice and courage of the American people - we will fight back, we will help our sick and we will restore our great nation. I support the bill.”

Nebraska U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer expressed similar views.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are in a crisis. We must provide people with relief and get our economy on the road to recovery, and that is exactly what the bipartisan legislation we passed does. It includes relief for individuals, families, businesses and communities,” the Republican senator said through her office.