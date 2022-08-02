State mayors impressed with Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s always nice to receive good compliments.

That’s what Plattsmouth received, lots of them, last Friday when it rolled out the red carpet to some statewide community leaders.

“They were impressed with the community,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “They were impressed with our downtown. Several wished they had our downtown in their communities.”

Lambert was referring to a group of executive board members of the Nebraska League of Municipalities who came to town, along with their spouses, for some business, but also some sightseeing.

Lambert is currently the league’s president and traditionally the president invites board members to his or her community for meetings and sightseeing.

“It was an opportunity to show off our community,” Lambert said.

Altogether, 12 board members, all of them mayors or city administrators around the state, came to visit, Lambert said.

During the morning, the group toured various areas of town, such as Rhylander Park, the former Plattsmouth High School building now being renovated into apartments, and the Nebraska Masonic Home, Lambert said.

The visitors also toured Vireo Industries, as well as the Missouri Riverfront and the flood-damaged water plants, he said.

They met with city employees who talked about their duties.

During the afternoon while board members held a budget meeting, their spouses shopped downtown before all went back home, Lambert said.

“It went very well,” Lambert said. “And, for those who may have not had much knowledge of Plattsmouth, I think they left with a good impression.”