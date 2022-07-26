State mayors to visit Plattsmouth on Friday

PLATTSMOUTH – A number of high-level government officials from around the state will visit Plattsmouth on Friday.

They are the mayors or city administrators of numerous communities with their host being Plattsmouth’s own mayor, Paul Lambert, currently the president of the Nebraska League of Municipalities.

The group will take part in some league business, but will also tour many parts of Plattsmouth, Lambert said.

“We get to show off our community,” he said. “There’s a lot to be proud of and this is an opportunity to show that to people outside of Plattsmouth.”

The visitors are all members of the league’s executive board that includes Lambert. Among those coming is the mayor of Gibbon, the former mayor of North Platte, and the mayors of Sutton and Papillion. It’s possible an official from Omaha may come, but Lambert wasn’t yet sure as of Tuesday.

Many will come with their spouses, he added.

It all kicks off with a dinner meeting in Omaha on Thursday evening.

Friday’s activities begin with a brunch at the Plattsmouth City Hall, followed by a tour of the city. That includes going to Rhylander Park, driving past the old high school now undergoing renovations into apartments, as well as visiting the community center.

Also planned is a visit to Vireo Industrials, as well as viewing the future site of the city’s new wastewater treatment plant.

Lambert will also show them the damage that occurred along the Missouri Riverfront from the historic 2019 flood.

There will also be a short walking tour of Main Street, Lambert said.

The group will hold an afternoon league budget meeting downtown, he said. During this time, their spouses will have an opportunity to shop downtown.

Lambert’s two-year term as league president ends in September. During his term, he has represented the league at meetings of the National League of Cities.

He has also helped create legislation, supported by the league, to the Nebraska Legislature, as well as bringing more city employees around the state under one insurance pool. That not only saves cities and employees money, but also provides better benefits.

“This is an opportunity to put our best foot forward,” Lambert said of Friday’s visitors. “I’m excited about it.”