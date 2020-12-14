State Patrol promotes former Greenwood officer

LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Greg Miller to the rank of captain and the position of training director as captain of the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.

Miller began his career with NSP in 1999 when he was assigned to the carrier enforcement division in Greenwood.

He has since served in the patrol division in several areas of the state, including Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Lincoln and Omaha, as well as internal affairs in Lincoln.

“I am honored and fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the very dedicated and talented staff at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy,” Miller said through the NSP. “This team is dedicated to providing our entire agency the most up-to-date and relevant training possible to better serve the citizens of Nebraska.”

His promotion fills a vacancy that followed the promotion of previous Troop C Captain Russell Lewis to administration services major. Following Lewis’ promotion, NSP’s current training director Captain Jeff Roby was named commander of Troop C, based in Grand Island.

