State senator to run for Congress

LINCOLN – State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks on Monday entered the race for the 1st Congressional District seat now held by Republican Jeff Fortenberry.

The district includes all of Cass County.

“I’m running for Congress because I know our district,” Pansing Brooks said on her campaign website, “I love our district, and I’m not afraid to put in the work for all of us.”

The Democrat is in her second term in the Legislature representing District 28 covering a portion of Lincoln, where she was born and raised.

Pansing Brooks graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and earned a degree in political science from Colorado College. She received her law degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Change can only happen when we elect leaders who understand and listen to the problems our communities face,” Pansing Brooks said in a tweet.

"Sen. Pansing Brooks has spent her entire career making sure that families and our communities were at the heart of her work,” said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

