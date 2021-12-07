State to help pay detour costs

PLATTSMOUTH – For several months now, two Cass County gravel roads have experienced a huge increase in traffic because of major construction/repair work on Nebraska Highway 1 east of Murray.

Though the Nebraska Department of Transportation recommended detours on paved state highways, most motorists have been using the gravel roads of 12th Street and Waverly Road for quicker daily commutes, a county official has said.

That has caused the county’s roads department to spend tens of thousands recently to maintain those roads, said Lenny Thorne, roads superintendent.

Now, state financial assistance is coming down the road to help the county with those maintenance costs.

“They didn’t have to do this,” Thorne said on the state’s financial commitment.

The state is not legally bound to provide financial assistance in a situation like this, Thorne said.

He sent the state what the county has spent on maintenance costs and asked if it could help out in any way, Thorne said.

The state responded that it would help, he said.

“In reality, they didn’t have to do that,” Thorne said. “It was a good gesture for them.”

The NDOT agreed to pay 50 percent on what the county has spent on materials to maintain those two roads since they became heavily-used detours after a portion of Hwy. 1 was washed out from a heavy August rainstorm.

Thorne estimated the county has spent around $56,000 on materials like rock and calcium to keep those gravel roads in good condition because of the heavy traffic load. Between 2,000 and 3,000 vehicles use those roads daily.

“They knew we had all the (detour) traffic and I appreciate that,” he said.

Thorne added that he believes at least one lane of Hwy. 1 could reopen in the near future, which would reduce traffic and expenses on those two county roads.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the state’s 50 percent offer.

“It’s better than nothing,” Thorne said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.