State to increase BUI enforcement in Cass County

LINCOLN – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials are reminding Cass County residents that alcohol and boats are not a safe mix.
NGPC officials will be conducting special enforcement for their Operation Dry Water initiative during the Independence Day weekend. The organization will have heightened enforcement July 3-5 on lakes, rivers and other state waterways.
Craig Stover, administrator for the NGPC’s Law Enforcement Division, said Nebraska officials are hoping to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence (BUI). While Operation Dry Water is a year-round BUI awareness and enforcement campaign, the NGPC wanted to have more officers on patrol this week.
“The commission encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season with friends and family, and we also encourage them to do it in a safe and responsible way,” Stover said. “Drinking alcohol while boating can have serious and even deadly consequences, and our goal is to make sure everyone is enjoying their time on the water and staying safe.”
Alcohol use while boating is one of the leading factors in boating deaths in Nebraska. It is illegal to operate a motorboat in the state with a blood-alcohol content level of .08 or greater. This is the same legal limit for driving motor vehicles on land.
People who have a blood-alcohol content level above the legal limit can be charged with BUI, which carries several potential penalties. These include vessel impoundment, fines, jail time or loss of boating privileges.
The Nebraska Legislature has made BUI a Class II misdemeanor for a first offense. State law says people who have been convicted of BUI for the first time will not be allowed to operate any motorboat or personal watercraft for six months.
A second BUI offense is a Class I misdemeanor. State law says people who have been convicted of BUI more than once will have their boating privileges revoked for two years. This applies even if a court grants the person probation.
NGPC officers will have more of a presence on Cass County waterways as part of this weekend’s enforcement. This includes the Platte and Missouri rivers.
Stover said everyone who is riding in a boat should have all required safety equipment on board. This includes lifejackets or U.S. Coast Guard-approved floatation devices, lights, a fire extinguisher, a horn and a bailing bucket. They should also have an orange flag if pulling skiers or tubers.
The NGPC is working with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard on the enforcement program. Operation Dry Water activities will be taking place in many other states across the nation this weekend as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!