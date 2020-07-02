State to increase BUI enforcement in Cass County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials are reminding Cass County residents that alcohol and boats are not a safe mix.

NGPC officials will be conducting special enforcement for their Operation Dry Water initiative during the Independence Day weekend. The organization will have heightened enforcement July 3-5 on lakes, rivers and other state waterways.

Craig Stover, administrator for the NGPC’s Law Enforcement Division, said Nebraska officials are hoping to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence (BUI). While Operation Dry Water is a year-round BUI awareness and enforcement campaign, the NGPC wanted to have more officers on patrol this week.

“The commission encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season with friends and family, and we also encourage them to do it in a safe and responsible way,” Stover said. “Drinking alcohol while boating can have serious and even deadly consequences, and our goal is to make sure everyone is enjoying their time on the water and staying safe.”

Alcohol use while boating is one of the leading factors in boating deaths in Nebraska. It is illegal to operate a motorboat in the state with a blood-alcohol content level of .08 or greater. This is the same legal limit for driving motor vehicles on land.