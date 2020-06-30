Statewide fundraising run ends at Plattsmouth. "It was worth it," Sousek said

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – As the Plattsmouth Toll Bridge came into view for Steve Sousek on Monday afternoon, his reaction was quite special.

“It was like ‘Wow.’ This is the end. It’s going to be finished.”

Sousek reached the toll bridge at around 4:45 p.m., the final stop of his statewide tour of Nebraska - on foot.

“It’s been fun,” said Sousek, a Lincoln resident.

He began his 520-mile running journey on Saturday, June 20, from the Colorado border just west of Grant to raise funds for women in crisis and unborn children.

As an avid long-distance runner for the last decade, Sousek said the idea of running for a greater cause had often crossed his mind. He developed RUNBORN as his outlet to help support women fleeing from domestic violence or crisis pregnancies.

Along his route, people donated funds in many touching ways, according to Sousek.

There was a little boy who approached him with a sandwich bag with $3.99 in coins he had collected. The boy expressed disappointment that he couldn’t find an extra penny to make it an even $4. (Sousek provided the extra penny.)