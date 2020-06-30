Statewide fundraising run ends at Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – As the Plattsmouth Toll Bridge came into view for Steve Sousek on Monday afternoon, his reaction was quite special.
“It was like ‘Wow.’ This is the end. It’s going to be finished.”
Sousek reached the toll bridge at around 4:45 p.m., the final stop of his statewide tour of Nebraska - on foot.
“It’s been fun,” said Sousek, a Lincoln resident.
He began his 520-mile running journey on Saturday, June 20, from the Colorado border just west of Grant to raise funds for women in crisis and unborn children.
As an avid long-distance runner for the last decade, Sousek said the idea of running for a greater cause had often crossed his mind. He developed RUNBORN as his outlet to help support women fleeing from domestic violence or crisis pregnancies.
Along his route, people donated funds in many touching ways, according to Sousek.
There was a little boy who approached him with a sandwich bag with $3.99 in coins he had collected. The boy expressed disappointment that he couldn’t find an extra penny to make it an even $4. (Sousek provided the extra penny.)
There was the truck driver who donated $350 out of the blue, as well as people he met at a gas station who came to him with donations that eventually totaled $150.
By Monday afternoon, approximately $30,000 had been raised, according to Sousek.
The funds will be split between St. Gianna Women’s Homes and the Women’s Care Center of Lincoln.
Before he reached the bridge, Sousek stopped briefly at Plattsmouth’s Church of the Holy Spirit meeting with officials there.
Michelle Vulgamott, who ran as his local escort through town, said it was amazing what Sousek accomplished.
“He’s got the right motivation,” she said.
“It was worth it,” Sousek said at the finish line. “For $30,000 it was well worth it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!