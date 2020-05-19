Steampunk Festival 2021 will be great fun, organizer said

PLATTSMOUTH – COVID-19 may have cooled the hopes of a unique Plattsmouth event next month, but it’s full steam ahead for the Steampunk Festival in 2021, an organizer said.
Shannon Lewis said officials of the host Plattsmouth Conservancy decided to hold it next year, perhaps in the spring, instead of this fall when other cancelled events may be rescheduled.
The festival was Tuesday’s Brown Bag topic at the Cass County Historical Society Museum. It’s to be held on two days along Main Street in downtown Plattsmouth.
“It’s a science fiction genre that focuses on steam power and the Victorian Era,” Lewis said. “It’s an alternate history revolving around steam power.”
Unique games, including the use of remote-controlled model race cars, are planned, she said.
One of the games involves placing a decorative tea pot on top of a model racer and steering it through an obstacle course without knocking over suspended tea cups.
Sheep herding, another game, will involve pushing toy sheep into a corral with a racer.
“I think that will be a great deal of fun,” Lewis said.
Tea dueling will involve eating a tea-soaked biscuit whole without breaking it apart creating crumbs.
Parasol dueling for women will be held on the plaza stage on Fourth Street, according to Lewis.
Similar to an umbrella, parasols were used by Victorian Era women to block out the sun, not the rain, she said.
A large early 20th Century steam-powered threshing machine is set to appear also, Lewis said.
Unique Steampunk jewelry will be on display. This style of jewelry features steam-powered designs like the cogs of a wheel on a steam-powered machine.
Skeleton key is another jewelry statement, according to Lewis.
Merchandise and food vendors, locally and elsewhere, are expected, she added.
“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a good time,” Lewis said.
It’s hoped many sponsors will come on board, she added.
“The more sponsors, the more extravagant the event will be,” Lewis said.
