Steampunk Festival postponed, chamber events still on

PLATTSMOUTH – Because of concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the first-ever Steampunk Festival in downtown Plattsmouth in June has been postponed until a later time.

The Plattsmouth Conservancy, which is hosting the event, made that decision on Monday, said Shannon Lewis, an organizer.

“We’re leaving the date open depending on when the concerns are lifted in order to have a large crowd,” Lewis said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe.”

A crowd of 1,000 or more was anticipated for the two-day event, set for June 13 and 14, she said.

Steampunk is a fantasy genre that incorporates steam-powered machinery with 19th century aesthetics and technology, often including an alternative history like in a novel from Jules Verne or H.G. Wells, or the movie Wild Wild West, Lewis said.

The event could be held this fall, but possibly not until 2021, according to Lewis.

“We’re hoping for the fall, but expecting it next year,” she said.

Meanwhile, events sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce later this year are still planned to go on as scheduled, according to Cindy Cruse, executive director.