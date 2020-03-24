Steampunk Festival postponed, chamber events still on

PLATTSMOUTH – Because of concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the first-ever Steampunk Festival in downtown Plattsmouth in June has been postponed until a later time.
The Plattsmouth Conservancy, which is hosting the event, made that decision on Monday, said Shannon Lewis, an organizer.
“We’re leaving the date open depending on when the concerns are lifted in order to have a large crowd,” Lewis said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe.”
A crowd of 1,000 or more was anticipated for the two-day event, set for June 13 and 14, she said.
Steampunk is a fantasy genre that incorporates steam-powered machinery with 19th century aesthetics and technology, often including an alternative history like in a novel from Jules Verne or H.G. Wells, or the movie Wild Wild West, Lewis said.
The event could be held this fall, but possibly not until 2021, according to Lewis.
“We’re hoping for the fall, but expecting it next year,” she said.
Meanwhile, events sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce later this year are still planned to go on as scheduled, according to Cindy Cruse, executive director.
“Our events start in June so hopefully we’ll be past this ugliness at that time,” she said.
The chamber’s list of big events for this year begins with its annual four-person scramble golf tournament on Friday, June 5, at Bay Hills Golf Club. The event is open to all, Cruse said.
For the fourth consecutive year the chamber will present its Food Truck Wars, this year on Sat., June 20. This event attracts many area food vendors offering American and international dishes.
This year’s Friday Night Out, when the community is invited to gather downtown for an evening of fun, is set for July 31 with Wicked Fun providing the music, Cruse said.
Cruizin’ Main, one of the larger car shows in this area, will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, several weeks earlier than in the past to avoid cold, rainy weather that dampened both participants and crowds in recent years.
What’s more, this event will occur the same weekend as Nebraska City’s Applejack Festival that features a car show that Sunday. That way, Cruizin’ Main participants, especially those driving in from long distances, can stay in the area to appear at Nebraska City’s show, Cruse said.
The Omaha-based band On The Fritz will return as the event’s entertainment, she added.
“We’re crossing our fingers,” Cruse said of keeping the schedule going.
