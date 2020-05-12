Steampunk is focus of next Brown Bag talk at museum on Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH - The next Brown Bag program at the Cass County Historical Society Museum will be next Tuesday, beginning at 12 noon.

Shannon Lewis will talk about the “Steampunk Festival” that is being planned for Plattsmouth later this year or early next year. Lewis is the lead spokeswoman organizer of this event.

In keeping with health department guidelines, the audience will be limited to 10 people and chairs will be placed six feet apart. If more than 10 arrive at noon, the program will be repeated at 1:30 p.m.

Refreshments will not be served.

The program is free to the public. The museum is located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

For additional information on this or any of the museum activities, call 402-296-4770.

