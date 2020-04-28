Steps taken on a possible new wastewater plant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Could a new wastewater treatment plant west of U.S. Highway 75 and south of Wiles Road be in Plattsmouth’s future?

Nothing is official yet, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency would have the final say since it would pay for most of it, said Mayor Paul Lambert.

Nevertheless, the City Council at a special meeting on Friday unanimously approved an environmental study of the land where the plant might be built.

It’s one of the required steps needed should a wastewater plant be built in the southern portion of the Four-Mile Industrial Park, Lambert said.

“The total industrial site is 50 acres,” he said.

That site is miles away from the Missouri River, no doubt a factor for the proposed plant’s location. The current plant, along the river, has been out of service since it was hit by historic flooding in March of 2019.

Until a new plant is built, the current one continues to have repair work done with a possible restart this fall.

“The current plant is on schedule,” Lambert said.

Meanwhile, there’s continuing buzz about a new commercial development proposed in that same site, north of the proposed plant.