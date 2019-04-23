WEEPING WATER – A Cass County native will begin cultivating knowledge of agriculture and science in local communities later this year.
Cass County Extension officials announced Friday that Lauren Stohlmann will be the new Cass County 4-H and Youth Educator. She will begin the position in June. She will be responsible for teaching local youth about agriculture, science and nature.
Stohlmann was raised on a farm west of Manley. She participated in Cass County 4-H activities as a youth and graduated from Louisville High School in 2012.
Stohlmann earned a degree in agricultural and environmental sciences communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2017. She will earn her master’s degree in agricultural and extension education services from The Ohio State University in May 2019.
Stohlmann was a communication and marketing intern for the National Corn Growers Association during the summer months of 2016. She was a student ambassador at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the 2016-17 academic year, and she was on the summer staff of Purdue University’s Vanderburgh County Extension Office in 2018.
Stohlmann is completing her second year of graduate work at Ohio State. She has been a graduate teaching assistant at the university in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. She has concentrated her master’s research on agricultural communication, extension education and 4-H youth development.