Stolen credit cards land three people in jail

PLATTSMOUTH – A traffic stop in western Cass County on Monday ended up with three people arrested for possessing stolen credit cards.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a vehicle was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy for a traffic infraction after it merged onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Nebraska Highway 63. The infraction led to a search of the vehicle and its occupants.

The vehicle was a rental and was driven by Alex D. Edwards, 26, from Sunrise, Fla. The front passenger was identified as Rommario R. O'Connor, 25, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and the back passenger was identified as Geneveve L. Hanley, 36, from Cedaredge, Colo., the sheriff said.

During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy observed suspicious activity and behaviors and was given conflicting stories from the occupants, the sheriff said.

A K-9 was utilized and alerted to possible drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle and occupants turned up a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia. Also located were numerous “financial transaction devices,” Brueggemann said, from several other individuals from different states that did not belong to any of the occupants in the vehicle.

An investigator from his office contacted several of the credit card owners and learned these financial devices were stolen from their vehicles over the last week, Brueggemann said.

All three individuals were charged with possession of stolen financial devices. Hanley was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff said.

All three remained in the Cass County Jail as of Thursday with bond set at $100,000 each for Edwards and O’Connor, and $75,000 for Hanley.

