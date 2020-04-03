Stolen truck catches fire, two people in custody

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people from the Omaha metro area on Thursday were taken into custody concerning a stolen truck that ended up catching on fire that spread to a nearby field off of Oreapolis Road.

According to Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson, a call about a vehicle fire off of Oreapolis and Webster Boulevard came in at 5:55 p.m. with 21 firefighters responding.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies and the Plattsmouth Police Department also responded.

The truck was in an area that is limited to four-wheel drive vehicles, according to Wilson.

“The truck was stuck in the mud and the tires caught fire from spinning,” he said.

When the firefighters arrived, the truck, a newer model Ford 250, was unoccupied and abandoned, Wilson said.

“The truck fire started the grass fire,” he said.

It took about 20 minutes to bring the fires under control, Wilson said, with the truck totally destroyed. There were no injuries, he added.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies learned the truck was reported stolen from Rock Port, Mo.