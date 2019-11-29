PLATTSMOUTH – A vehicle that was reported stolen in Indiana was found in the Plattsmouth area early Friday morning and the driver arrested on two charges.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department around 12:20 a.m. conducted a traffic stop at 18th Street and Bay Road on a 2005 Dodge Caravan.
The vehicle was reported stolen from Indiana, and the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, refused to identify himself. However, his identity is thought to be Tavares M. McKinstry, 35, of Indianapolis, Ind., according to Brueggemann.
The man was arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail for felony theft and possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle was impounded.