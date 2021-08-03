Storage site for boats, RVs, trailers planned near Louisville

PLATTSMOUTH – There will be a new site in Cass County for storing boats, RVs and camper trailers.

It will be located on a former surface missile site in the 11000 block of Agnew Road east of Louisville and south of Nebraska Highway 66.

The request for a conditional use permit for this type of business came up on Tuesday during a public hearing by the county’s Board of Commissioners, and despite objections about possible dust and traffic during the hearing, the board on a 3 to 2 vote gave the go-ahead.

Dan Henry and Duane Murdoch opposed the request.

“Being a former missile site, it wasn’t conducive to typical farmland activities like farming,” said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.

The storage site will be developed with a rock surface on 21 acres by local farmer James Engelkemier, his daughter, Jacoba Rand, and her family.

Rand said many such sites closer to Omaha are full with waiting lists.

“There is a huge need,” she said.

There will also be a fence around the site for security.

“What people are looking for in storage is security,” Engelkemier said.