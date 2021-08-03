Storage site for boats, RVs, trailers planned near Louisville

PLATTSMOUTH – There will be a new site in Cass County for storing boats, RVs and camper trailers.
It will be located on a former surface missile site in the 11000 block of Agnew Road east of Louisville and south of Nebraska Highway 66.
The request for a conditional use permit for this type of business came up on Tuesday during a public hearing by the county’s Board of Commissioners, and despite objections about possible dust and traffic during the hearing, the board on a 3 to 2 vote gave the go-ahead.
Dan Henry and Duane Murdoch opposed the request.
“Being a former missile site, it wasn’t conducive to typical farmland activities like farming,” said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.
The storage site will be developed with a rock surface on 21 acres by local farmer James Engelkemier, his daughter, Jacoba Rand, and her family.
Rand said many such sites closer to Omaha are full with waiting lists.
“There is a huge need,” she said.
There will also be a fence around the site for security.
“What people are looking for in storage is security,” Engelkemier said.
There will be a lot of dirt work ahead to smooth the surface, but the hope is to have at least 100 sites ready for storage this fall, Rand said, with the potential of storing hundreds more in the future.
“It will be open to anybody,” she said, adding that they will communicate with their customers on the best way to reach the site for avoiding potential dust problems.
The site could also bring in more economic activity to the area, Engelkemier said.
“To me, it’s a win-win for the county,” he said.
In another issue during that hearing, the board unanimously approved a temporary asphalt plant east of Schmidt Trucking on East Bay Road for a paving project at Offutt Air Force Base.
“The project will involve 55,000 tons of asphalt paving total,” Jensen said.
Operations should start this November and be done by next summer, he said.