Stores to hold special event on Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Happy Galentine’s Day!

For the second straight year, a group of downtown Plattsmouth businesses will hold a special event this Saturday that’s primarily geared toward women, though men, of course, are also welcome.

“The whole theme is geared toward women, like having a girls’ day out,” said Sarah Johnson, owner of Jean Marie Boutique, 530 Main St. “It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 10 businesses giving away prizes, but more businesses should be open, as well.”

What’s more, for every $10 spent, the customers will have their names entered into a raffle towards a $50 prize from each business.

The participating businesses are Jean Marie Boutique offering women’s clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories; Herban Coffee Lab with specialty coffees and teas, gourmet pastries, clothing and accessories; Four 30 Salon/Boutique offering hair care, women’s clothing and accessories; Quirky Candies/Riot Creations with freeze-dried candy, custom tumblers, resin art, bath and body items; Cottage Refunk with home décor; Main Street Jewelers offering custom fine jewelry and repairs, home décor, giftware and kitchenware; DC’s Waterhole offering great drinks at good prices; Mom’s Café with its large menu; and Wilkerson Art Works featuring the talents of Doug and Leslee Wilkerson, plus painting classes for those wanting to become artists.

“I’m doing a mystery bag again,” Johnson said. “It’s back by popular demand.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.