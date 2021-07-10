Storm causes damage throughout Cass County

A powerful storm system during the overnight hours early Saturday morning caused damage at spots throughout Cass County.

Strong winds impacted a large segment of the county, and the system dropped heavy rain as it raced across the area. Local residents received a break of dry weather Saturday morning before a second round of storms drenched many Cass County locations in the afternoon.

Some of the heaviest damage outside of Plattsmouth took place in between Murray and Union. Strong winds destroyed a large grain bin on the farm of the Gary Todd family. These winds caused the grain bin to crumple down approximately ten weeks before the start of harvest season.

Other members of the public also called in reports of damage in the Union area to the National Weather Service. They said several power poles in Union were blown down by the wind, and a camper was blown over and heavily damaged.

Some of the biggest trees to be downed by the wind were located along Spur 13D just south of Nehawka. Travelers along the road could see several large trees that had been ripped apart. Isolated damage happened in places such as Weeping Water, Manley and Louisville, but it was less widespread than in eastern Cass County.