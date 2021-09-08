Street closings for harvest festival announced

PLATTSMOUTH – Organizers of this weekend’s Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival want all motorists to be mindful of various street closings downtown during this four-day event.
Wednesday - Beginning at noon
Fourth and Fifth streets from Main to First Avenue will be closed, as well as the city parking lot to accommodate the carnival rides.
Thursday:
There will be no street closings other than those described above. Thursday evening’s Coronation will take place on the Entertainment Plaza at Fourth and Main.
Friday at 7 a.m. through Sunday at 8 a.m.
Street closings will include:
Main Street from Third Street through Seventh Street
Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets from Avenue A to First Avenue