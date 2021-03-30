 Skip to main content
Structure destroyed in fire near Louisville last week
Structure destroyed in fire near Louisville last week

A resident's construction shop, located on Quail Ridge Road near Louisville, accidentally caught on fire last Friday. Despite efforts from numerous fire departments, the shop was a total loss. There was also some siding and shingle damage to a nearby house, according to Jason McClun, Louisville fire chief.

 Timothy Rohwer

LOUISVILLE – Fire departments from numerous communities were paged to put out a fire in a large shop building next to a residential home west of Louisville on Friday morning.

The first call came in shortly before 8 a.m. to a residential property on Quail Ridge Road, just off Mahoney Road, said Jason McClun, Louisville fire chief.

When he arrived on the scene, not only was the shop building nearly fully involved, but heat from the fire was starting to melt the siding on the home, McClun said.

“That was our first priority,” McClun said in cooling down the side of the home.

Eventually, firefighters from Springfield, Gretna, Weeping Water and Manley were called, along with Cass County emergency management staff, he said.

“It took about an hour to bring the fire under control,” McClun said. “We had to rely on tankers for water.”

When they ran dry, the tankers had to be refilled from fire hydrants in Louisville, according to McClun.

“It’s not like hooking up to a hydrant right there where you’ve got endless water,” he said.

There were no injuries, but the shop that McClun described as the resident’s construction shop was a total loss, he said.

The nearby home sustained some siding and shingle damage from the heat, he added.

McClun said the cause of the blaze was a propane heater being used by the resident that accidentally ignited some furniture and other materials.

