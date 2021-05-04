Student from Plattsmouth honored with business scholarship

LINCOLN – A student from Plattsmouth has been awarded a Nebraska Business Hall of Fame scholarship. Justin Krug, now attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha, is one of six college students statewide to receive a $2,000 scholarship, each named for a past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honoree.

Krug was awarded the Roy Smith Scholarship.

Students must be a sophomore or junior in a business-related field, demonstrate leadership in extracurricular activities and maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average to be considered, according to Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Stone.

“Nebraska has a rich history of self-made, innovative, civic-minded business leaders,” he said. “I can think of no better environment than the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame ceremony to recognize and introduce some young, emerging leaders who we hope will carry on that tradition.”

Krug and the other five students will be recognized at a virtual gathering on Monday, May 17. The Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Scholarship Foundation was established in 1997 to recognize and support Nebraska’s next generation of business leaders while honoring the achievements of Nebraska’s more established entrepreneurs and business owners. Since 1997, the Foundation has awarded $214,000 in scholarships to 107 students in business-related fields.

