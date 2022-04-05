Student invites to Rotary club back in high gear

PLATTSMOUTH – Honoring students for their performance in the classroom.

It’s a priority for the Plattsmouth Rotary Club, which has long invited selected students from Plattsmouth High School to attend weekly club meetings allowing the members to personally congratulate the students on their achievements.

“It gives them recognition,” said Doug Mitteis, club’s liaison with area schools. “It gives us a chance to meet them and a chance for them to learn about us.”

Student invitations to weekly meetings were put on hold for over a year because of the recent pandemic and its concerns on public gatherings, according to Mitteis.

Things got back to normal, though, this past September.

“It’s been nice,” Mitteis said. “It was such a long time since we had students here.”

The selected students are in the top 10 percent of their class, he said.

Three different students are invited each month to attend weekly Rotary meetings during that time period, Mitteis said.

Two of the most recently invited students were Jude Wehrbein and Katie Torres.

Wehrbein told the members at last Wednesday’s meeting his college major will be finance, while Torres plans to study environmental enginerring.

They enjoyed being there.

“I liked it a lot,” Katie said.

“I thought it was fun,” Jude added.

Every year, the Rotarians award scholarships to deserving PHS students. This past year, they increased the amount per scholarship from $750 to $1,000.

They plan on awarding them before the end of the current semester.

Students have to apply for the scholarships. Applications are available in the school’s guidance counselor’s office, Mitteis said.

The Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon in the upstairs conference room at First State Bank, 446 Main St.

