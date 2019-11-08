PLATTSMOUTH – This month, the staff at the Plattsmouth Jazzercise in selected classes have added a “little spice” to the workout routines.
As well as soup, canned tomatoes and the like.
Besides collecting canned foods for the needy, the students are using them as arm weights during the classes as part of their strength training exercises.
“We’re using them instead of the actual weights,” said Kim Malmos, class manager at the studio, 116 S N 6th St. “It’s about having fun with it.”
This is the first time the staff is doing this, though the students used pumpkins in their routines for Halloween, she said.
Toward the end of the month these canned goods collected by the students will be taken to a local food pantry.
“The students love it, anything to throw a little spice into the workout,” Malmos said.