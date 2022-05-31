Students create world of memories in Cass County

BEAVER LAKE – Malin Westin and Sophia Karner arrived in the United States with an optimistic outlook on what they would see and do during their time as foreign-exchange students.

They will leave America with a world of memories from their positive experiences in Cass County.

Westin and Karner took classes at Conestoga this past school year as part of an international study-abroad program. Westin came to Cass County from Stockholm, Sweden, this past fall and Karner arrived in the middle of the academic year from Vienna, Austria. Both students said their time in America has exceeded all of their expectations.

“It’s been really exciting,” Westin said. “I didn’t know what it would be like coming here, but I’ve had so much fun and have met so many really great people. One of the best parts is that now I have an American family and I have my family back in Sweden. I couldn’t have asked for a better host family.”

“It was hard to jump in at first, because I missed my family back in Austria, but it was a perfect match with my host family, and that made everything so much better,” Karner said. “Now I’ve built relationships here that will last a lifetime.”

Karner is living with Michael and Dana Stahl and Westin is staying with Adam and Tracy Andersen. The Cass County families learned about the possibility of hosting Karner and Westin from Deb Graeve, who was the former assistant principal at Plattsmouth High School.

Graeve is now Cass County coordinator of the EF High School Exchange Year Program. She helps match students with families at all five Cass County school districts. She and her husband Tom have also hosted students from several European countries in their Beaver Lake home.

“This is something that everyone should try at least once,” Deb Graeve said. “We’ve had all types of host families here in the county. We’ve had retired couples, new families with young kids, families with older teenagers and everything else. Tom and I were empty nesters when we began hosting kids, and it’s been a great experience.”

“We’ve become really close with all of them,” Tom Graeve said. “We’ve gone over to see their families in Europe, and they’ve kept in touch with us over the years at different holidays or family events. It’s really nice.”

Deb Graeve said technology has been beneficial in the application process.

“We can have the host family talk with the student’s parents on the computer before they come here, and that helps everyone on both sides,” Graeve said. “Before all of these apps came along, they would have had to write a letter and wait to hear the reply to that, but now it’s instantaneous.

“It really takes away a lot of the concerns too. The parents can see who they’re sending their child to live with here in the United States, and the host family can learn more about the student before they arrive. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Westin and Karner were both prepared for their visit to America because of their intelligence and work ethic. Westin is fluent in both Swedish and English, has taken five years of Spanish and can understand several Nordic languages. Karner is fluent in both German and English and has taken Spanish classes at her high school in Vienna. They said many of their final exams each year are conducted in English instead of their native languages.

“We started to learn English in second grade back home, and it’s something that you become familiar with,” Westin said. “If I only knew Swedish it would be a lot harder to do things in the world. It’s something that’s helped me a lot over here, because I’ve been able to understand what’s been taught in school and have been able to become friends with my classmates.”

The ability to adapt to their surroundings also helped both smiling students during their trip here. Stockholm has more than 980,000 people living inside the capital city, and the suburban area has a total population of 1.6 million. The estimated population of Vienna is 1.96 million.

Karner’s grandparents lived on a farm in Austria, so she was familiar with rural settings before coming to eastern Cass County. Westin experienced more of a culture shock since she grew up in one of the most active cities in Europe. Both said one of the biggest adjustments was the absence of widespread public transportation services that are found throughout their hometowns.

“I figured out pretty quickly that you needed to know people who had a car,” Westin said with a smile. “Back home we have things like the subway and buses, but everyone has a car here. I’m used to it now, but when I first got here it was something that I noticed.”

Both also said they were pleased with the educational opportunities they received at Conestoga. High schools in Europe have a primary focus on academics, with any extracurricular activities coming outside the oversight of the school district.

Westin jumped into the pool of activities at CHS by going out for cross country, one-act play, basketball and track and field. She also created an award-winning teapot during a pottery class at the school. Karner joined the track and field team this spring and watched many school activities in the afternoons and evenings.

“That’s something that I’ve enjoyed,” Karner said. “It’s been fun to see since it’s completely different than back home. It helps everyone get to know each other better.”

“I think it’s made high school more fun,” Westin said. “I’ve had a lot of good experiences being in the different activities. I’ve made a lot of good memories that way.”

Both teenagers said they were happy with their decision to come to Nebraska. They said they would return to Sweden and Austria with a globe-sized appreciation for the new friends and experiences they gained in Cass County.

“I’m so glad I did this,” Karner said. “I have a lot more self-confidence now and I’ve met all of these wonderful people here. It will be sad when I have to leave, but I know I can always come back and see everyone here again.”

