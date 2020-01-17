PLATTSMOUTH – Students from four Cass County schools gained valuable insights about their future endeavors this past week at one of the area’s biggest college fairs.
Hundreds of teenagers took part in the annual PHS College and Career Information Day on Jan. 10. Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water visited with dozens of professional and school representatives in Plattsmouth High School’s main and auxiliary gyms.
The large turnout caused a wide smile to remain on Jim Knierim’s face throughout the day. Knierim has arranged college fairs at Plattsmouth for many years as one of the school’s guidance counselors. The 2020 event included representatives from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New York, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.
“This is the biggest college fair we’ve had here up to this point,” Knierim said. “It’s been fantastic today. We’ve had a great turnout from colleges and we have had a lot of businesses, trade organizations and military branches here too. It’s been really neat to see the kids get a chance to make connections with all of those places.”
Plattsmouth High School Principal Todd Halvorsen said he was excited to see students have an opportunity to network with a wide variety of post-high school entities. Representatives from 60 colleges, universities, trade schools, military institutions and employee organizations came to Plattsmouth for the event. They spoke to teenagers at booths and tables that filled both gyms.
“This is an awesome day for all of the kids who are here,” Halvorsen said. “I think the kids get a lot out of this. It’s a great experience for them in a lot of different ways.”
Northwestern College representative Natalie Wheeler said she was enjoying speaking with students in Plattsmouth’s auxiliary gym. Wheeler has been an admissions counselor at the Orange City, Iowa, school since 2016 and travels around the Midwest to various college fairs and conferences. She said Plattsmouth’s event was one of the best ones on her schedule.
“This is my fourth year coming here and I’ve had a good experience every time,” Wheeler said. “The students here are easy to talk to and they ask a lot of great questions. It’s a fun day every time I’m here because of that.”
Knierim and fellow Plattsmouth guidance counselor Sabrina Ayala organized the fair into two types of activities. Students visited the gyms for the college fair during a pair of morning sessions. Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water teenagers joined Plattsmouth freshmen and juniors at the college fair during the day’s first round, and PHS sophomores and seniors came to the gyms for the second round of visits.
Students participated in question-and-answer events with former graduates when they were not speaking with college representatives. Many Plattsmouth graduates came back to provide advice and information on a wide range of subjects.
Katie Oatman, Sierra Witherell and Zoey Mitchell gave some of their insights inside the high school auditorium. All three earned many academic honors and participated in a host of activities when they went to school in Plattsmouth. Oatman attends Southwest Minnesota State University, Witherell is at Southeast Community College and Mitchell takes classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Mitchell told students branching out into a new environment was challenging at the beginning, but she said the experience has been a good one. She encouraged students to begin exploring their options now so they could make positive choices later on.
“The transition from high school to college was a little difficult at first, but now I look back and think, ‘I’d never go back to high school,’” Mitchell said. “You figure out who you are and what you want to do when you’re at college. It’s been really important for me.”
Wheeler said the setup of Plattsmouth’s event was beneficial for everyone involved. She said it helped representatives make positive connections with students, and it allowed teenagers to have many years of preparation for their post-high school choices.
“I’ve had a lot of good conversations with students from all of the grades, but especially with the juniors and seniors since they’re getting closer to deciding where they want to go to school,” Wheeler said. “I’ve noticed that they’re very prepared and they’ve spent time thinking about this. It’s not a case where they’re looking at this information for the first time. That definitely helps since we can get into more details about the school and the programs that it offers that way.”
Halvorsen said the work and planning that Knierim and Ayala put into the college fair was well worth it for many people.
“To have something like this here at our school is a big deal,” Halvorsen said. “There aren’t very many high schools that can match something like this.”