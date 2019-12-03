PLATTSMOUTH – Once again, seventh- and eighth-grade students at St. John the Baptist School in Plattsmouth displayed their love of science during the school’s annual Science Fair held on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
According to Sandy Rhoades, junior high science teacher and organizer of the annual competition, the science fair gives students the opportunity to showcase their skills in experimental research, analytics and communication.
Students could select a project in any area of science including physical, life or earth science.
Rhoades started the annual competition 20 years ago to help get students excited about exploring science and to prepare them for future high school success.
Individual and group projects at the science fair were judged by Shane Cole, a physical therapist at the Plattsmouth Makovicka Physical Therapy Clinic, and Barb Anderson-Rogers, a retired science teacher from Omaha Gross Catholic High School.
Seventh Grade Group WinnersFirst Place: “When the Levee Breaks” – Henry Baumert, Joey Bryant and Nathan Rain
Second Place: “It’s not Rocket Science” – Robby Schmidt, Grace Thayer and Lilly Thayer
Eighth Grade Individual Winners:First Place: “Flourishing Flowers” – Emily Zitek
Second Place: “’Mag’nificent Cereal” – Kennedy Ludwig