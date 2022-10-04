Students learn environmental issues at fair

WEEPING WATER – Elementary students are becoming more knowledgeable about environmental issues.

That’s an observation by an official of Keep Cass County Beautiful that sponsored a recent environmental fair in which area fifth-graders gained knowledge from various presentations.

“Presenters said they have noticed a shift over the past five years, that students seem to have more background information about topics such as recycling and composting,” said Dana Stahl, KCCB president. “I'm hoping it’s a result of these issues being more commonplace or the educational efforts that KCCB has made when visiting schools and talking about these important topics.”

The fair, held on Sept. 28 at the Cass County Fairgrounds, attracted 147 fifth-grade students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water schools, Stahl said.

“From my observations, the students enjoyed the fair, since they were busy attending the sessions the entire time,” she said. “On the way out I asked them if they had a good time and they all gave an enthusiastic yes. When I spoke to many of the presenters, they said the students were really engaged and asked very thoughtful questions.”

The fair discussed a wide variety of topics from tree health, presented by the Nebraska Forest Service, to pollinator seed balls by the Omaha Public Power District to composting by state conservation officials, Stahl said.

Other topics included single-use plastics and their negative impact on waterways, she said.

“This year, we started a new single-use plastic-free/zero-waste event,” Stahl said. “We were very excited about this event in which we virtually created zero waste through composting, recycling and using reusable items to even serve a meal for all presenters.”

More than a dozen booths, each focusing on a different environmental topic, were set up with the students spending about 10 minutes at each booth, according to Stahl.

“The day was very successful and we had a lot of positive feedback from both presenters and teachers,” she said.