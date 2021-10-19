Students learn, have fun at County Government Day

PLATTSMOUTH – Today’s young people will be tomorrow’s leaders, and that’s true in Cass County, whether it’s serving on important boards or as mayors or simply doing their part in the day-to-day operations.

On Tuesday, a group of area high school juniors and seniors got a feel on how government works and the importance of involvement.

“You are the future and as you move forward in life, you will need to become involved in government,” said Dan Henry, chair of the county’s Board of Commissioners.

The board has five members, each serving a specific area, some rural, some more urban oriented, according to Henry.

Sometimes, there may be differences of opinions on issues, he said.

“The way to solve that is through debate and discussion, working together for a common goal,” Henry said.

He offered this recommendation for success.

“Treat people like you want to be treated.”

The students gathered at the Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters for the annual County Government Day.

It started in Nebraska in the 1940s, giving students an up-close look at how government runs and those who run it.

Among the county officials attending was Sheriff William Brueggemann.

“We run the jail, we have a criminal investigation unit,” the sheriff told the students. “We have 14 road deputies, split up 24 hours a day. We also have 12 dispatchers. It’s a multi-purpose organization.”

Nurse Marianne Toledo represented the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Besides providing COVID-19 vaccinations, the department offers blood pressure clinics, environmental health programs, injury prevention and nutrition programs, and more.

“We have 11 fulltime staff members and we do a lot of different programs,” Toledo said. “We even have a summer intern every year.”

After the general introductions, the students broke out into smaller groups where they listened to specific department heads discussing in more detail what they do. Throughout the day, the students visited the county courthouse.

It was not only informative, but also fun, certainly for those who listened to Brueggemann.

He displayed a wide variety of restraint tools, like “old school” leather restraints and more modern handcuffs, and even used them on the students. The students even experienced, albeit slightly, the feeling of shock restraints like Tasers and stun guns.

“They test them every day,” Brueggemann said on the department’s Taser collection. “These can save lives.”

Ed James, the county’s post commander of the VFW, said the continuation of this event is important.

“Since it started in Nebraska, it’s important to keep it going.”

