PLATTSMOUTH – Students can learn a lot about history in the classroom, and while that’s important, there’s something special about seeing it in person, to touch historical artifacts, to sit inside something no longer seen in modern day America.
Third grade students at Plattsmouth Elementary School got a chance to see history up close and personal last week during that grade’s annual history tour of the downtown area, including the Cass County Historical Museum and its Joseph and Mary Cook Log Cabin and Burlington Northern caboose on display at Second and Main streets.
“We cover history in books, but it’s not as concrete as coming down here to see it,” said Brianna Clark, third grade teacher.
This annual event only involved a visit of the museum until three years ago when the walking tour downtown was added, Clark said.
“Community is a big part of the social studies curriculum of the third grade,” she said.
Because of the size of the third grade class, some students went on the tour one day, while the rest did it on other days, including last Friday.
The tour began at the museum, with its curator, Margo Prentiss, then leading the group past the downtown buildings explaining their history, then ending at the open air exhibit area where the kids walked through the Cook cabin and the train caboose.
They also saw a thresher machine on the grounds.
“This is the forerunner of the combine,” society board member Del Hervey told the kids.
Following the tour, the kids posed for photos alongside the caboose.
“A lot of history is here,” Hervey said of Plattsmouth.